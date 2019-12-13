Students at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy spent the week learning about brown snowmen, African drums and other Christmas traditions of different countries.
The prekindergarten and kindergarten students at Longview ISD participated in Christmas Around the World. Each class rotated to a different continent to learn about its Christmas traditions.
When learning about Christmas in Africa, students played drums for celebration and practiced dances.
The children also got to take a tour of a “safari” and see the animals in Africa. The gym was set up with large stuffed animals.
Aurora Thrasher, 6, said she learned that in Africa people do not have a Christmas tree, but the drums are really fast.
The children used large foam sticks to drum on the floor. They also jumped and danced on a small trampoline.
Amar Rowlett, 6, said he also got to bang on his knees to drum “for celebration.”
Tasha Lewis, a computer lab teacher, was teaching in one of the Australia classes.
The different stations for the children included a place to play with sand, and the students also put paper flip-flops on a paper Christmas tree on the wall.
Lewis said the class was set up so students could try to understand Christmas on a beach.
“They get a lot out of it because they find out things about the culture,” she said. “They like it. All week they did different activities for different countries.”
Kahlil Martinez, 6, said when learning about Australia, the students colored snowmen brown. He said on the beach in Australia, the snowmen are made with sand.
But, according to Kahlil, Santa Claus is not a fan.
“Santa likes snow, not dirt or sand,” Kahlil said. “Santa does not like sand. He likes snow, all snow.”
But his classmate Kylie Voye, 5, said Santa adjusts.
“Santa was on the beach, and he was in shorts and flip-flops,” she said.