Longview ISD wants to take steps at its next board meeting to prepare for a possible future bond referendum.
The agenda for Monday's meeting includes two items related to a bond: one to consider approval for an architectural firm and another for bond planning services.
Documents included with the agenda state Longview ISD administration recommends awarding a contract to Fort Worth-based architecture firm Huckabee and Associates "to perform facility inspections and recommend improvements that could be addressed in a future bond election."
According to the documents, the firm submitted proposals for bond planning services ranging from $31,900 to $66,000.
"At this time we are not calling a bond election, but the need for improvements to our aging facilities remains an important topic of conversation within district leadership," Superintendent James Wilcox said in a statement provided by the district. "By engaging the services of an architectural firm, we are gathering as much facts and expertise as possible to help guide this ongoing dialogue."
According to Wilcox, the district plans to seek community feedback regarding possible campus and facility needs before calling a bond election, but he did not provide further details.
In May 2022, Longview ISD voters rejected a $230 million bond package that would have funded a variety of campus improvements and new facilities. The proposal was broken into four propositions, each of which voters turned down by similar percentages with roughly 35% for and 65% against.
Some items in the propositions included a new Early Learning Center, high school renovations, a new event center and indoor practice facility and renovations to Lobo Coliseum, Lobo Stadium and Lobo Swim Center.
District officials had said the bond package would not have raised property taxes.
Wayne Guidry, Longview ISD assistant superintendent of business and finance, previously said if the May 2022 bond didn't pass, the district would develop a plan to pay for renovations from its general operating budget.
The board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the ESC Boardroom at 1301 E. Young St.