A team of child nutrition, transportation and community relations staff at Longview ISD came together to make sure students did not go hungry after school closed in March.
The district has now surpassed 240,000 meals served to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director for Child Nutrition Phyllis Dozier said the majority of the meals were delivered to families.
When the district realized students would not be able to return to campus after spring break, Dozier said she started calling her staff to tell them they would still have to work to feed students.
All replied that they were ready to get to work, she said.
“We began immediately,” Dozier said. “We began working during spring break to be able to provide the meals. Longview is 85% free and reduced lunch. That means a great majority of students get their breakfast and lunch here. It was all a real team group effort; we all worked on this together to make sure that our kids were going to be fed during this time.”
At first, the district was just serving meals curbside, she said. After about a week, transportation staff started delivering meals to the families who requested delivery every other day. By the next week, deliveries were happening every day.
Similar to summer feeding programs, a child did not need to be part of the district to get meals with curbside pickup, Dozier said. But only children in the district could have meals delivered. Each child got two lunches.
The meals still fit the required nutritional mandate, meaning they had meat, grains, fruits and vegetables, she said.
The district will continue serving and delivering meals until school starts, which is scheduled to be Aug. 17.
Dozier said about 2,000 families requested deliveries over the course of the closure and summer.
Families and the community expressed gratitude to the district for its work, which Dozier said she appreciated.
“One of the churches in the city provided multiple meals for the workers as a thank you, which means a lot when someone recognizes we’re doing something beyond the norm,” she said. “It was very much appreciated by those that either got the meals or those that saw what we were doing.”
Dozier said the team effort of different district departments is what made the endeavor successful.
“It certainly wasn’t just child nutrition, transportation they have been wonderful to work with us. It’s quite a different task to get it delivered than to get it prepared,” she said. “My employees, they didn’t get a holiday. Not one of my employees got to take off for the holidays. They have worked diligently, and transportation, since the week after spring break to the day before school starts.
“A big thank you goes to those people that have worked every day, and it’s because we care about our kids,” Dozier said. “Everyone wanted to see that our kids got fed. I’m proud of them for that, and I’m honored to work with them and those that oversee transportation.”