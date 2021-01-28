Longview ISD has received an unmodified financial audit, the best a school district can achieve.
The board received the audit from Lufkin-based accounting firm Alexander, Lankford & Hiers at a meeting Wednesday. School districts routinely participate in annual third-party audits.
Board President Shan Bauer said she is proud of the audit, and moving forward, the board will work to stay on the same page and on top of district finances.
Trustees asked that the board be presented in future meetings with more details on the Senate Bill 1882 charter schools finances.
SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to school districts that partner with outside entities operate campuses as charter schools.
All Longview ISD campuses are SB 1882 charter schools. The board now will receive updated financial workbooks on each partner, which are East Texas Advanced Academies, Texas Council for International Studies and Longview Educates and Prospers.
Place 2 Trustee Brett Miller originally asked for the reports, and Place 1 Trustee Michael Tubb said he supported the request and did not see anything negative with getting that information.
Also, Place 6 Trustee Ted Beard asked Superintendent James Wilcox about how state budget issues could impact public education.
Wilcox said in speaking with lawmakers that they have assured him there will not be a reduction in funding to public schools.
“We were told earlier to plan on a cut of 5% to 10%. They’re saying now that’s not going to happen,” Wilcox said. “(Education) Commissioner (Mike) Morath is saying the same thing. I don’t know how they’re going to do that, but anyway as of today, that’s what they’re saying.”