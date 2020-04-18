Longview ISD was required to release documents related to four applications for charter partners after an attorney general opinion ruled against the district’s request for an exemption.
The documents were released April 10, months after the original request, and the News-Journal received the letter with the attorney general opinion Tuesday.
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s letter said the district failed to comply with government code and must release the documents requested.
On Jan. 7, the News-Journal filed an open records request for the applications submitted to the district for potential Senate Bill 1882 partners.
SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to districts for allowing nonprofit organizations to take over campuses as charter schools. The district is applying to make all its campuses charter schools.
The district received applications from International Center for Academics & Technology, Texas Council for International Studies, Longview Educates and Prospers and Lions Pride.
On Monday, the district approved entering an agreement with LEAP and the TCIS to take over campuses, pending final approval from the Texas Education Agency.
After the News-Journal filed the request for applications in January, the district had 10 days, by law, to respond by either furnishing the documents, asking for a clarification on the request or notifying the requester it is seeking an attorney general opinion.
The district mailed a letter requesting the attorney general opinion on Jan. 22, but did not notify the News-Journal, which is a violation of open records law.
The News-Journal submitted comments to be considered with the district’s request for an attorney general’s opinion detailing the timeline of the request and the district’s failure to notify the requester on the letter to the AG’s office.
Additionally, the letter from Paxton’s office said the district did not provide the office with a copy of the written request from the News-Journal to his office, which is a violation of government code.
The letter also said the district requested an exemption from releasing the information, but failed to provide a compelling reason, meaning it must release the documents.