The Longview ISD board of trustees could approve expenditures of $500,000 today for classroom furniture and equipment.
Trustees also may approve the district’s calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
Also on the agenda, the board could approve a land exchange with the Longview Economic Development Corp. for property at 400 N. Second St.
LEDCO directors in January approved giving Longview ISD four lots in the Longview North Business Park — next to Judson STEAM Academy — in exchange for the Second Street property. LEDCO plans to build a new home at the site of the former Longview High School and T.G. Field Auditorium.
The board previously was set to possibly approve today Senate Bill 1882 partners to submit to the Texas Education Agency.
SB 1882 is legislation that gives public schools financial incentive to partner with nonprofit organizations to run campuses as charter schools. The district plans to apply to make all campuses SB 1882 charter schools.
District spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said Monday the partners will be on the board’s March 23 meeting agenda.
Trustees are set to meet at noon today at the Education Support Center, 1301 E. Young St.