Longview ISD is submitting 54 teachers for a state teacher incentive program in an effort to increase salaries.
Director of Elementary Education John York presented an update on the program to the board at the Monday meeting.
The meeting was livestreamed to adhere to social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The teacher incentive program is sponsored by the Texas Education Agency and is part of House Bill 3, a school finance bill passed in the last legislative session.
Longview ISD already has one incentive program: Longview Incentive for Teachers. Teachers who work with low socioeconomic students in core areas such as English, science, math and history get rewarded for improving performance in the classroom.
York said the extra compensation will be in addition to the LIFT program.
The board approved the course selection guide for Longview High School for the 2020-21 school year.
The guide is updated annually to reflect students’ needs, according to a document presented to the board.
Trustees also approved applying for the Federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant. According to a document presented to the board, the district is requesting $15 million. The application is for school years 2020-21 through 2024-25.
The grant is designed to eliminate, reduce or prevent minority group isolation, bring students of different backgrounds together, assist school districts in achieving systematic reforms, provide all students the opportunity to meet challenging state content standards and increase choices in school districts, according to the board documents.
The district wants to revise the magnet programs at South Ward Elementary School, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Foster Middle School and Longview High School, according to the documents.
The school board approved the district’s multihazard emergency operations plan.
Assistant Superintendent of Administrative and Pupil Services Dennis Williams said the COVID-19 pandemic means new training for teachers.
The plan is never totally complete, Williams said. He said it is ongoing and updated every year.
The district’s safety and security audit was presented to the board, which showed no significant weaknesses, according to the documents presented to the board.
Trustees also approved $550,000 in textbooks for the high school, the early graduation school and Foster Middle School.
The English textbooks include workbooks and digital copies.