Longview ISD is giving the community a chance to show appreciation for veterans with its Wall of Honor.
According to a written statement from the district, officials are accepting nominations until Oct. 15 for its Wall of Honor, which began in 2015.
The wall thanks those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Plaques honoring more than 20 veterans now are on the wall.
Those selected will have a plaque on the wall and will be honored at the high school football game Nov. 1, according to the statement.
To be nominated, someone must be a Longview ISD graduate — Judson Grove or Womack High also will be considered — have served any amount of time in the military, can be living or deceased, honorably discharged and can come from any branch of service.
Nomination forms can be mailed to Elizabeth Ross, district spokeswoman, at LISD Education Support Center, P.O. Box 3268, Longview, TX 75606 or emailed to eross@lisd.org .