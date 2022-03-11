Longview ISD is betting on a steady financial future as it promises residents an almost $230 million bond package won't raise their taxes.
District officials explained how in a February meeting with more than a dozen people it was recruiting to serve as messengers to the community about the four propositions that voters will consider in May. The four propositions are:
Proposition A worth $178.1 million: New Early Learning Center, Career Technical Education construction/renovation, Longview High School renovations, Early Grad high school renovations and additional property acquisition.
Proposition B worth $40.8 million: Professional Development and Multipurpose Event Center and Indoor Practice Facility (band, baseball, football, and soccer)
Proposition C worth $8.56 million: Facility repairs, renovations and updates to Lobo Coliseum and Lobo Stadium.
Proposition D worth $2.44 million: Facility repairs, renovations and updates to Lobo Swim Center.
“Everything we talked about here today can be done with no tax rate increase,” Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox said during the February meeting.
Also, he said the district has adopted reduced property tax rates for each of the past three years, with a current tax rate of $1.4147 per $100 valuation. That’s down from $1.513 per $100 valuation in the 2018-19 budget year.
Also, the district is employing the same approach it says it took with the $266 million bond package approved in 2008: It's not projecting an increase in the district’s net taxable value. Instead, it’s projecting its net taxable value will remain at its current total of more than $4.9 billion for the foreseeable future, although historical tax value information shows the district’s tax base has been growing over all.
The net taxable value within the district has fluctuated from year to year since 2006-07, with an almost 10% growth in 2008-09 but a decrease of about 4% in 2010-11. The 10-year average the district provided shows an increase of 2.68%.
The Gregg Appraisal District does not make long-term projections about what property values will do, but sets values one year at a time.
Figures provided by Wayne Guidry, Longview ISD assistant superintendent of business, show that since the 2006-07 budget year, the district’s net taxable value has grown from about $3.04 billion to more than $4.9 billion in the 2021-22 budget year.
“The conservative approach is, you take your current rate and you don’t increase it in your projections,” Guidry said, “which is basically saying Longview is not going to grow. That’s why we’re in the situation we’re in now is because we did that with our previous bond.”
That approach has made it possible for the district to have paid off about $72 million of that 2008 bond package early, district officials said
“The reason (that the proposed bond package can be absorbed with no tax rate increase) is that there’s room under our current bond indebtedness,” Wilcox said. The district has paid off or refinanced bonds it had expected to take 29 to 30 years to pay off.
“(The proposed bond package) will be paid off early also,” he said.
The bonds would be financed for 26 years, Guidry said, but the district would do what it’s been doing with the 2008 bonds — refinancing when it makes sense. The district is estimating the bonds would be repaid with 3.3% interest, but Guidry said LISD expects it will get a better rate.
Also, he said Longview ISD's debt ratio would be 7.8% with the additional debt, which he said would still be under TEA’s standard of below 10%.
“We want to remain fiscally responsible,” he said. “We feel we have been over the last decade.”
More information about the bond package is available at w3.lisd.org/bond2022.
The last day to register to vote in the May election is April 7. Early voting is set for April 25 to May 3, and Election Day is May 7.