Some Longview ISD campuses still don’t have the needed technology for all their students.
Longview High School Dean of Instruction Linda Buie updated the Texas Council of International Studies board this past week on the status of technology at TCIS schools.
TCIS is the nonprofit organization operating Longview ISD campuses as Senate Bill 1882 charter schools.
SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to public schools that allow outside entities to take over and operate campuses as charter schools.
TCIS took over Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School, South Ward Elementary School, Foster Middle School, Judson STEAM Academy and Longview High School this year.
Schools across the state have increased technology purchases for students choosing virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buie said Foster Middle School and the high school are short devices because some have not been delivered. Buie, who also is the district liaison for TCIS, also said Longview ISD plans to order more laptops for Foster and the high school that will take three to four weeks to arrive.
“We will check the teacher Chromebooks out to students, and teachers will get laptops,” she said. “And LHS had 75 students return to campus (from virtual learning), so we are redistributing those Chromebooks.”
District spokesman Francisco Rojas said in a statement that the district is waiting on Dell to fulfill an order placed earlier this year.
“The company has informed us that the Chromebooks are now in the U.S. and being prepped,” he said. “In the meantime, our technology department has been converting some older laptops to use until our order arrives.”
The TCIS board this past week also approved the campuses’ asynchronous learning plan. All districts have to submit their plans to the Texas Education Agency.
Asynchronous learning is an option for students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote learners can choose this option to work on a more flexible schedule where they do not have to be logged on at the same time as their teachers.
“We are constantly looking at progress,” Buie said. “We are setting up conferences with parents of students not performing well virtually and we are encouraging students to come back (to campuses).”
The TCIS board does not meet in Longview, but part of the performance contract with the district is for a local committee to meet here to allow people to bring up concerns or comments to the board.
These local committee meetings have not started, but TCIS CEO Margaret Davis said they will start in October.