For Air Force veteran David Applewhite, a handwritten card from a student means more to him than “just about anything else.”
Applewhite, who served in Vietnam, was one of the vets who visited Longview ISD’s Foster Middle School on Wednesday for a free lunch and letter or card from a student to celebrate Veterans Day.
“This is fantastic,” he said. “Seeing the schoolkids get involved like this to appreciate the veterans, you don’t see that as much anymore.”
Specifically, Applewhite said he appreciated his card, which had a drawing of a student with a veteran and said “thank you for your service and for fighting for our freedom.”
“It’s personal — the kids personally make it,” he said. “It’s not like going to the store and buying a card that already has something on it. They write the message, they put in their time and effort, and that’s what really makes it personal.”
Junior ROTC students stood outside the school Wednesday with flags as veterans drove up and received lunch and the students' cards.
One of the students, sixth-grader Auburn Sheppard, said she joined JROTC because of her interest in the Air Force and because of the importance of celebrating Veterans Day.
“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them, and they are fighting for our country,” she said.
Her ROTC teacher, Henry Jackson, is an Army veteran and said student involvement in Veterans Day is important to him and to vets.
He said teaching middle school students about veterans is important so they learn their rights and freedoms were fought for by people before them.
Jackson said he joined the military because he used to hear men come in and talk about their experiences when he worked at McDonald’s.
“All these guys came from different walks of life, came from different places, but they had the same common interest, and that was to serve this country,” he said. “And I remember hearing that and thinking, ‘I want to be a part of something that big,’ and I became part of what I call band of brothers.
“I now know, that when there’s a life that’s lost over there, it carries a lot of meaning,” Jackson said. “These guys die for everybody in this country. It doesn’t matter the color of their skin. And that’s what these guys taught me. They didn’t look at the color of the guy sitting beside him. All he knew is they had the same common interest of fighting for that flag. That’s why I love what I do.”