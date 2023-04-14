Foster Middle School teacher Jatinder Jhass is presented with a $1000 Whataburger Feeding Student Success award at the Longview ISD Education Foundation Lamplighter Awards Banquet Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Pinecrest Country Club. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Longview ISD students honored teachers Thursday during the 23rd annual Lamplighter Awards at Pinecrest Country Club.
During the ceremony, held by the Longview ISD Foundation, each student and educator were given a Lamplighter Award, while emcees Crista Black and Amy Hull read an excerpt from the student's essay about his or her teacher.
"Each essay revealed the teachers’ special qualities to show a powerful relationship between the students and their special educators and proved that students are indeed watching, listening, and following their teachers’ lead," according to a statement from the foundation. "The tributes were very meaningful to the educator honorees, and as always, the guests were impressed with the students’ sincere appreciation for their teachers and coaches."
The Longview ISD Foundation also honored Sue Wilson, retired Hudson PEP Elementary School principal, for her support of the foundation.
"Wilson always supported the work of the foundation and encouraged the educators on the campus to participate in the foundation’s grant programs," the foundation said in a statment. "Because of her support of the foundation and her desire to expand educational opportunities for her students through grant funding provided by the foundation, the foundation presented her with the 21st annual Cornerstone Award."
For the first year, Whataburger honored one recipient of the Lamplighter Award as its Whatateacher. Jasmine Wright, Foster Middle School eighth-grader, honored Jatinder Jhass, seventh-grade language arts teacher at Foster.
In her essay, Jasmine wrote about Jhass’s ability to make students want to learn and complete their assignments. She also said that Jhass cared about the whole student as she was eager to learn about their interests and passions outside of the classroom.
Through the event's sponsors, the foundation is able to complete its mission of receiving and using funds to maximize the quality of educational opportunities for all Longview ISD students, according to the foundation.
The foundation has returned $1.042 million to Longview ISD classrooms and campuses, funding classroom grants, campus grants and academic field trips.