When custodians Edwinter Kenney and Yvonne Skinner walked to the front office of Johnston-McQueen Elementary School on Thursday afternoon, they were met with a group of students holding a large thank you sign, dozens of handmade cards and desserts.
Students on campuses across Longview ISD found ways to thank their custodians Thursday and Friday for Custodian Appreciation Day, which was Friday.
"This is the first time I’ve ever had a big surprise like this," Kenney said. "I’ve been here 38 years. This is one of the biggest surprises. But I love it. I love working here. I love the job that I do."
This year, custodians are performing extra duties to help combat COVID-19, such as enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of surfaces.
"It’s a lot more (work), but the love for the kids and to make sure they’re safe, it’s worth it all," Kenney said.
Judson STEAM Academy provided its custodial staff with lunches of their choice Friday. The morning crew at Bramlette Elementary School got breakfast Thursday, while the afternoon crew were served lunch.
During a luncheon Thursday, J.L. Everhart Elementary School presented custodians with certificates. And at Longview High School, The Just Keep Livin' group made thank you cards.
Skinner said she has been with the district for eight years and transferred to Johnston-McQueen from South Ward Elementary School.
"They all make me feel real welcome," she said. "A lot of the kids went to school at South Ward, so when I see them ... it’s just awesome to see those kids and then to have that same connection that I had there."
Skinner and Kenney said their connections to the students make the job worth it.
"The kids when they pass by, we always greet them with a good morning, and they give us a good morning back," Kenney said. "But the only thing that I really hate, I hate that we have to wear these masks now because they can’t see my smile. But the joy of seeing the kids come in the door and leave out, I mean, it’s wonderful."