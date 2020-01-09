Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox notified board members Thursday that the district has submitted four official applications received by a Monday deadline to the Texas Education Agency for possible charter partners.
District staff now will work on contracts to submit by a March 31 deadline, he said.
Senate Bill 1882 allows a public school district to partner with a nonprofit entity to take over a campus . Longview ISD officials have said the possibility of turning all district schools into charters would bring extra state funding and innovation to campuses.
The district has six SB 1882 campuses that are operated by the nonprofit organization East Texas Advanced Academies: East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Forest Park Magnet School.
Craig Coleman, LISD's chief innovation officer, said the district is evaluating the four proposals so it can make a final recommendation to trustees by Jan. 29.
On Monday, the district declined to provide information on the applicants, saying details would not be available before the meeting with the school board. The News-Journal has filed an open records request for the documents, which are public information.
However, city spokesman Shawn Hara confirmed this week that one application is from Longview Educates and Prospers, a nonprofit organization created by city officials.
Coleman said if the board approves the recommendations, the staff could then enter negotiations with the possible partners.
The proposals do not mean the districtwide charter decision is final, Coleman previously said. The district needs its proposed partners for the final application, which is due to the Texas Education Agency on March 31.
“We’re hitting the ground running,” Coleman said. “It’s exciting, I’m excited about it. It’s going to be providing a lot of opportunities for our students, so I look forward to it.”
Board President Ginia Northcutt said she believes a districtwide charter especially could help low socio-economic students.
“We live in such a high-poverty area. And it is proven that the way that you close the gap in education is through high expectation and ample resources,” she said. “The state of Texas, through SB 1882, has provided us with the resources, and our district already has the high expectations. It is our hope of the board and the expectation of the board, that with the combination of high expectations and ample resources, that our students will benefit and that our students will continue to have the best education possible.”
The Longview ISD school board also Thursday approved an unmodified audit.
An unmodified audit is the highest level an independent audit can issue, said Karen Jacks, independent auditor. The unmodified opinion means there were no findings in the district's finances that the auditor is required to report.