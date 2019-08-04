A recent Longview ISD survey released by the community relations department yielded fewer than 400 responses about a district with more than 8,500 students.
The 10-question survey was created in June with the intent of getting community feedback about different parts of the district.
Matthew Prosser, LISD district communications specialist and creator of the survey, said the 389 responses were representative “as much as can be.”
According to the Texas Education Agency, Longview ISD had 8,547 students in the 2017-18 school year.
“We tried to push that out there to every channel; we put it on our website, we sent it out with Lobo Letter that goes out to all parents and staff and community. We obviously put it on social media,” Prosser said. “We would like there to be more (responses), and I think that’s something we want to do more regularly.”
Lobo Letters is an email system that goes out to all parents or guardians of students, some students who provide an email and to all staff members, he said.
Because the survey was new, Prosser said not many people were aware of it. Last year, the community relations department did a survey about student safety and received about 100 responses.
The survey results were sent to the board of trustees as part of its July meeting, he said.
Some of the survey results yielded more than 100% results. Prosser said in an email that was because of SurveyMonkey, the tool used to create the survey.
For example, one question asked how helpful social media posts are as a source of information about LISD; 89% said very helpful, while 13% said not helpful, totaling 102%.
Another question asked the same about fliers sent home; 63.6% said they are very helpful sources of information, and 37.4% said not helpful, totaling 101%.
“It appears that some of the survey questions allowed for multiple responses,” he said. “Obviously, that was an error on my part in creating the survey. I’ll be sure to double check those settings in future surveys.”
The office wants to continue to offer more surveys in the future, he said.
“We’re always looking for ways to better communicate with our community; find out what they’re thinking, how they’re feeling, we always welcome constructive feedback,” Prosser said. “The role of this office is to act as a liaison between the community and the administration.”