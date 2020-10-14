Longview ISD is one of eight school districts across the state that will participate in a COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program for students and staff.
The program is a partnership between Governor Greg Abbott's office, the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Division of Emergency Management. According to a written statement from the governor's office, the program will help schools conduct rapid tests of district employees and students — with the written permission of their parents — to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campuses.
The Division of Emergency Management will provide the districts with the rapid antigen tests to administer to those who choose to participate. The districts enrolled also will receive necessary personal protective equipment to administer the tests, which has results in 15 minutes.
It is unclear at this time what participating in this program means for Longview ISD's potential partnership with US MedTest.
The district currently is doing a trial run of testing protocols at Longview High School with the testing company. Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox and the board have been considering bringing weekly districtwide COVID-19 testing to the schools.
According to Abbott's office, other districts and private schools that want to participate in the state's pilot testing program can apply to join through TEA by Oct. 28.
"As more students return to campus for in-person instruction, the State of Texas is working alongside school officials to provide resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff," Abbott said in a written statement. "This rapid testing pilot program will be an effective strategy to protect the health and safety of students and staff while helping to further ensure that Texas students have access to a quality education throughout the pandemic and beyond."
Longview ISD and Grace Community School in Tyler are the only East Texas schools participating in the pilot program. The others are Bob Hope School in Port Arthur, Fabens ISD, Granger ISD, Lampasas ISD, Harlingen Consolidated ISD and Ysleta ISD.
It is unclear at this time when the testing will begin.
This story will be updated.