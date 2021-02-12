Longview’s largest school district on Friday got a jump on expected single-digit temperatures and possible snow headed toward East Texas and canceled Monday classes.
The district on Friday in a message on its Facebook page said there would be a “snow day” on Monday.
“Due to the climate that is presenting and with the purpose of keeping our families, bus drivers and the rest of our employees safe, Longview ISD will be closing their campuses on Monday, February 15th,” the post said. “All campuses and district offices will close.”
The school district’s administration will continue to monitor the storm for Tuesday.
“If we must stay closed on Tuesday, Wednesday, and/or Thursday, families will be asked to participate in the asynchronous learning model,” the district said. “Assignments will be in the student s' Google classroom and chromebooks will be leaving with students home today.”
The National Weather Service forecast shows possible hazardous weather conditions throughout the weekend and beyond, causing icy roads.
As of Friday afternoon, snow and sleet are expected to start early Sunday morning. The chance of a wintery mix will continue throughout the day and overnight into Monday as temperatures dip below freezing.
Snow is likely before noon Monday with a high temperature near 26 degrees before plummeting to single digits overnight.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 31 degrees. A 20% chance of snow is forecasted after midnight Wednesday morning with snow and sleet likely throughout the day, possibly into Thursday.
Panola College and the Panola Charter Schools System decided Thursday to move to virtual instruction Monday through Thursday due to the expected wintry weather.