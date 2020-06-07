Longview ISD trustees Monday will consider filing a waiver related to at-risk students and consider appointing the board’s representative to the Texas Association of School Boards.
The school board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Anyone can watch the meeting by visiting LISD.org/BoardroomLive .
Anyone who wants to make public comments can call (903) 381-2325.
The line will open 30 minutes before the meeting and closes when the meeting starts. Once the board reaches the open forum portion of the meeting, the district will call those wishing to speak and connect them to a conference call with trustees.