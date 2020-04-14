Longview ISD district is set to enter a performance contract with two new charter partners, despite two trustees voting against at least one contract.
The school board Monday night approved entering contracts with Longview Educates and Prospers and the Texas Council for International Studies as the district seeks to make all its schools Senate Bill 1882 charter campuses.
Place 6 trustee Ted Beard voted against both contracts, while Place 2 trustee Ava Welge voted against the contract with LEAP and abstained from the vote on the TCIS contract.
Neither trustee was available Monday night for comment.
Senate Bill 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to districts that enter partnerships with nonprofit organizations to take over public campuses.
Currently, the district has a partnership with the nonprofit entity East Texas Advanced Academies, which runs six campuses. Those campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Middle School.
The district is applying to the Texas Education Agency to make all schools SB 1882 campuses. That application is due April 30.
While Superintendent James Wilcox expressed confidence in TEA approval, nothing is certain, he said at Monday’s meeting.
While some trustees met in the boardroom, other board members and administration participated via Google Hangouts to practice social distancing because of the spread of COVID-19.
If the application to TEA is approved, Longview LEAP will take over the Early Graduation High School and the East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy.
TCIS would take over Longview High School, Foster Middle School, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School, Judson Middle School and South Ward Elementary School.
Wilcox said he believes Longview LEAP and TCIS will operate in the best interests of the district’s students. He said the two models can help both college and workforce bound students.
According to its application, LEAP schools will “enable students to develop the knowledge and skills required for success in college, career and civic life.”
LEAP has three board members: city of Longview spokesman Shawn Hara, Longview Economic Development Corp. President/CEO Wayne Mansfield and Longview City Manager Keith Bonds.
“With Longview LEAP, and with the local leaders that are on that board, as soon as we get TEA approval, they are working on selecting some companies, business people, owners, managers to participate on that board, too,” Wilcox said. “Our goal from the very beginning with the partnership with the city is to let that be a flagship for workforce development and a model for other school districts and cities to follow as they prepare their students to enter into the workforce.”
The partnership would not change the manufacturing academy’s partnership with local school districts. The already established partnership allows students who go to school at other districts to attend to academy, Wilcox said.
TCIS would implement the International Baccalaureate program at the six campuses it wants to operate. The district previously said it was pursuing districtwide International Baccalaureate.
Wilcox said the board’s vision is still for every campus to be IB-certified.
According to ibo.org, IB is designed to teach students to think critically and independently.
The nonprofit TCIS was established in 2019 to support the general improvement of education for Texas IB students and schools, according to the group’s website.
“TCIS is essentially IB International,” Wilcox said. “I mean, they are the go-to, elite, educational foundation instructional model for the world, and we think the students at LISD deserve that.”