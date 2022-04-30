Longview ISD will honor three former students during the annual Distinguished Alumni ceremony and luncheon set Thursday.
This year's honorees are Kay Ray (Class of 1970), Rogers Pope Jr. (Class of 1985) and Trent Williams (Class of 2006).
Events are set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday with the Longview ISD Foundation commemorative brick presentation at the Lobo Foundation Plaza near the home entrance to Lobo Stadium.
An 11:30 a.m. reception at Lobo Coliseum will be followed by lunch at noon.
Distinguished alumni typically have excelled professionally in addition to serving the communities in which they live, according to the district. Honorees are nominated at-large and chosen by a committee of previous honorees, volunteer Distinguished Alumni Committee members and the district’s Community Relations office.
Kay started teaching in Longview ISD in 1974 before becoming the district's gifted and talented coordinator and district testing coordinator in 1994. A year later, she became the executive director of the Longview ISD Foundation, a role she still holds. In 2008, Ray become the college advisor and scholarship coordinator at Longview High School, which saw her launch the College and Career Center.
Pope is vice chairman and CEO at Texas Bank and Trust. He also has been recognized for his community service, receiving the Longview Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award in 2007. Five years later, the East Texas Area Council Boy Scouts of America awarded him and his father the Distinguished Citizen Good Turn Award.
Williams played football at the University of Oklahoma and was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2010. He since has been named to the NFL's Pro Bowl nine times and now plays for the San Francisco 49ers. Williams has underwritten and sponsored numerous programs and initiatives to benefit Longview ISD students and staff as well as his hometown, including an annual free football camp for youth.
Tickets for the luncheon are $20 ($160 for a table), but limited seating is available, according to the district.
To order tickets, call Kacy Swaim at (903) 381-2235 or go to the LISD Education Support Center, 1301 E. Young St.