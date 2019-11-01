Gussie and J.L. Armstrong’s son Jazmon Lamar Armstrong wanted to travel the world, Gussie Armstrong said.
Joining the U.S. Army gave him that chance, she said.
“His heart was in it,” she said.
Tonight, their son will be memorialized on Longview ISD’s Wall of Honor for veterans who graduated from the district. Five men will be recognized, according to Longview ISD:
Jazmon Lamar Armstrong was a staff sergeant in the Army. He joined in 1999 and served until he died in a car wreck in North Carolina in 2008. He led troops through combat during the global war on terrorism. Armstrong served three tours in Iraq, one tour in Afghanistan and one tour in South Korea.
Richard E. Hudgins served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force. He served in combat during the Vietnam War in 1970-71, then served at headquarters of the Air Force in Germany, the Pentagon and several other offices. Hudgins earned a Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal.
Steven Lawrence King served eight years in the U.S. Army, including two tours in Iraq and Kuwait. He delivered food, water, supplies, mail and more to soldiers in Iraq. He has a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.
Frank LeBus Jr. served two years in the U.S. Army Air Corps. LeBus served in Mercy Missions, which delivered food to people in Europe and returned liberated prisoners of war home.
Rashad S. Lewis served 22 years in the U.S. Navy, deployed to the Mediterranean, Middle East and Western Pacific. Lewis was awarded nine Navy and Marine Achievement Medals, the Navy and Marine Commendation Medal, Humanitarian Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal and five Good Conduct Medals.
Those chosen were nominated by a friend or family member.
The Armstrongs nominated their son. They, along with Hudgins, King, Lewis and the family of Lebus, will be honored tonight during halftime at the Longview Lobo football game against Tyler Lee High School. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
“It is very humbling,” Armstrong’s mother said. “We were proud of his service and the things he had done. He was always helping others and cared about others. He would make sure that we were safe at all times.”
Their son graduated from Longview High School in 1996 and was a pitcher for the baseball team, Gussie Armstrong said.
Her husband said he taught their son how to pitch — and he received a scholarship to play baseball at Jarvis Christian College.
But college was not for Jazmon Armstrong, which led him to enlist in the military.
The late staff sergeant’s mother said she and her husband are excited for their other two children, Joel and Monica, to be in town today for the ceremony. Their pride in his service make it easier to talk about his death, she said.
“At first, it was hard. It’s still hard, but we can talk more,” she said. “The more you talk about it, the easier it is for you. We try not to hold everything in.”
While the Armstrongs will honor their son, Charles LeBus will be honoring his late father, Frank LeBus Jr.
LeBus said his father died in 1978 of a heart attack at age 58.
“Being my father, I always looked up to him,” LeBus said. “I’m a veteran myself. I served two years in the Army as an artillery maintenance officer ‘72-74. Veterans mean a lot to me, so I thought I’d (make the nomination) in his honor.”
LeBus said his dad was the quarterback of the 1937 state champion Lobo football team, and the son still has a scrapbook of newspaper articles from all the games that season.
“The LeBus family has been in Longview since 1931,” he said. “My brothers and sisters went to (Longview High School). I went to a military academy, but I still bleed green.”