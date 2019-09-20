Longview ISD will bring education leaders and legislators together Tuesday and Wednesday for an education summit at the Hilton Garden Inn.
The summit will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with an education retirement presentation and a reception at 5:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the summit will begin at 8:30 a.m. and presentations and panels will last until 5 p.m.
The latest legislative session will be the topic and take a deeper look at how it affected public schools, according to a statement from the district.
State Reps. Jay Dean, R-Longview, and Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, will speak at the summit. The two launched the idea of the summit in 2016.
Other presenters include Keven Ellis, State Board of Education chairman and District 9 representative; Marty DeLeon, education lobbyist; Ray Freeman, Equity Center; Blake Cooper, Friends of Texas Public Schools; and Tim Lee, executive director of Texas Retired Teachers Association.