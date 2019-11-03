Longview ISD trustees will host the final planned town hall meeting on districtwide charter plans at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Education Support Center, 1301 E. Young St.
The district has hosted the meetings to clarify plans on possibly applying to make all its schools charter campuses under Senate Bill 1882.
The bill, passed by the Legislature in 2017, allows public school districts to partner with an outside entity to run campuses.
In May, Longview got approval to turn six of its 13 campuses into a district-within-a-district of charter campuses. Those campuses, which are operated by the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies and led by a board that was appointed by the district, are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Forest Park Magnet School.
Board president Ginia Northcutt previously said the district will schedule more meetings in the spring.