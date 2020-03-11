Longview ISD will host a community meeting two days before the school board could approve partners to take over campuses.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, at 422 FM 2751, Longview.
District officials will answer questions on Senate Bill 1882 as the district plans to apply to make all campuses charter schools.
SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to public schools for partnering with nonprofit organizations to take over the campuses as charter schools. Longview ISD officials have hailed it as a way to provide innovative learning to students.
Currently, the district has six SB 1882 charter schools run by the nonprofit organization East Texas Advanced Academies. Those campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Forest Park Middle School.
The remaining campuses will not be added to ETAA. Four organizations have applied to partner with the district. Those partners could be approved at the board meeting Wednesday.
Despite a Freedom of Information Act request, the district has not released the applications. The district is seeking a Texas attorney general opinion on whether it needs to release the applications.
The four applicants are Texas Council for International Studies, Longview Educates and Prospers, Lion’s Pride and the International Center for Academics & Technology.
TCIS is a nonprofit organization that is part of Texas International Baccalaureate Schools. TCIS currently runs eight SB 1882 schools in San Antonio. The possible partner would bring more IB programs to campuses.
LEAP is an organization started by city officials. Shawn Hara, city of Longview spokesman who is on the board of LEAP, previously said newly formed nonprofit organization is interested in running the Longview Early Graduation High School and the East Texas Manufacturing Academy.
Lion’s Pride is a partnership with Texas A&M University-Commerce. According to the district’s website, it hopes to partner with campuses that have a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics-based education “with an aim toward the expansion of project-based learning.”
The nonprofit group iCAT was started locally, with the original filing agent being Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox. The agent later was changed to Stuart Bird, interim assistant superintendent of Tyler ISD.
The group wants to partner with campuses that have a focus on the Montessori method, according to the district.
Spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said the district is scheduling another town meeting in the last week of the month but details are not set.
The district’s final application to expand SB 1882 to all campuses it due to the Texas Education Agency by March 31.