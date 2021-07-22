Longview ISD parents now will be able to track when their children board and get off district buses.
Trustees on Monday unanimously agreed to purchase a student tracking application called Z-Pass at a cost of $37,827 from Zonar Systems of Austin. LISD is one of the first districts in East Texas to implement such a bus system, officials said.
“We will put card scanners on every bus, and parents that have kids that ride the bus will have to download the Zonar Z Pass app so that they can get instant notifications of when their kid gets on the bus and gets off the bus,” said district spokesman Francisco Rojas.
He explained that every student who rides a bus will receive a card, which they will scan as they board. When that happens, a parent will be notified immediately of the location of the bus and the time.
“Another great thing about this is that they will also be notified if there’s a delay in the route," Rojas said. "If there’s maybe a car wreck on that route and the road is blocked and there’s going to be a delay, parents will be notified about that as well. They will be notified about any engine breakdowns, car trouble. They will be notified immediately if there are any bus changes.
“It’s a way to keep parents informed on every single thing that’s happening as their kid is riding the bus,” he said.
And when the child gets off a bus, he or she will scan the card again, and a notification again will be sent to parents.
The notifications that parents will receive from the app will arrive via text messages.
Assistant Superintendent of Finance Wayne Guidry said district families also can log in from a desktop computer or tablet to receive notifications. The computer application displays a map of the physical location of the pickup or drop-off.
"It's just part of our ongoing effort to improve student safety, district transparency and give our families peace of mind that their students are arriving to and from school in a timely manner," he said.
Rojas said the school board decided this was an issue that members wanted to address because it speaks of district efforts to improve student safety and district transparency.
“As (the board) always takes those steps toward improvement in those areas, they thought that this was just another way of how we can improve district transparency, of how we can improve student safety and serve our families better,” said Rojas about the partnership with Zonar Systems.
The system will be installed in all 60 LISD buses, and the transportation department is working to begin using the system in the upcoming school year.
The system is free for families to use.
Students and families who would not like to participate in the tracking system can opt out through the transportation department.