Longview ISD will install video surveillance equipment in all of its classrooms that solely serve special needs students.
That decision came by a vote Monday of the Longview ISD Board of Trustees, following a closed session discussion with the East Texas Advanced Academies board of directors. The move follows the recent arrests of six former employees who worked at J.L. Everhart Elementary School on charges related to accusations of injuring special needs children. Everhart is a part of East Texas Advanced Academies, a charter school that operates six campuses within Longview ISD.
The six women — former Principal Cassandra Renee James, former Assistant Principal Linda Kaye Brown Lister, former special education teacher Cecilia Gregg, former teacher's aides Paula Hawkins Dixon and Cynthia Denise Talley and former teacher Priscilla Johnson — were arrested and released from jail on bond in July.
Superintendent James Wilcox said after the meeting Monday the cameras will be installed before school starts on Aug. 15. He estimated the district has six self-contained classrooms. He said he agrees with sentiments expressed by Trustee Brett Miller.
After the vote, Miller said "I think from a policy perspective, this sort of a measure and tool will be mutually beneficial for everyone, the students in these classrooms, the parents, teachers and district as a whole."
Known as "self-contained" classrooms, some special needs students stay in just those classrooms with a smaller number of students, versus "inclusion" classrooms that places special needs students in traditional classrooms, where they are provided additional assistance.