Longview ISD will not change its school year calendar from the previously approved one after a community survey the district conducted.
Superintendent James Wilcox presented the survey results to the board. The survey asked for input about calendar options that had been presented by the Texas Education Agency.
“From the information that we’ve compiled here, we don’t see any need to recommend any change to the previously drafted 2020-21 school year calendar,” Wilcox said. “But we have to remind the board, everything is subject to change.”
Other districts have made slight adjustments to their calendars because of COVID-19.
Wilcox also updated the board on summer school, which will be offered for prekindergarten through second grade. He said it is voluntary, and parents can choose an online option.
He also said the summer school students will not need to bring supplies, adding it will alleviate financial hardships for a lot of parents who are out of work and be safer because they will not spend time in stores shopping.
The district is working within the budget to cover as many school supplies as it can for fall, spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said.
The board also approved continuing the voluntary desegregation plan adopted in 2018 with one member, Place 6 trustee Ted Beard, voting against it.
The district adopted the voluntary desegregation order to comply with rules set by the Department of Education’s Magnet Schools Assistance Program, which awarded the district more than $14 million in grant funds.
The program provides grants to local schools under court-ordered or approved voluntary desegregation plans to start magnet schools, according to the department.
The district’s 1970 court-ordered plan was lifted in 2018, so the district adopted a voluntary plan. Establishing the new magnet schools was “the next step in desegregating the district while also systematically reforming its schools ... grounded in a strong (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics curriculum),” Department of Education documents read.
Beard explained his vote during the meeting.
“Initially, I had voted against it with the concern of any regression based upon the progress we had made,” Beard said. “I will support the board collectively, as moving forward we’ve done a lot of things to address those issues in the desegregation plan over several years. I know this is part of the order of the Justice Department. I would hate for the district — because we as the board, we’re all elected officials — so we could be easily reverted in an election, and a different board could choose a different trajectory for our students.”
Wilcox said the plan is reviewed yearly.
The district also approved increasing the lunch price to $3. According to a document presented to the board, the Texas Department of Agriculture is mandating the increase to comply with the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act.
An action item to approve a resolution related to racism and injustices because of racism was moved to the next meeting, scheduled for July 13.