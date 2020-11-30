Longview ISD’s Place 3 trustee seat will remain vacant until an election in May 2021, the board decided during a special meeting Monday.
Chris Mack, who was the board’s second-longest serving member, resigned the seat at the board’s Nov. 17 meeting, and on Monday trustees decided not to fill it before the election.
Board president Shan Bauer said that with about six months until an election, the board chose to let the voters decide who will fill the seat.
Anyone in Place 3 who has a concern can contact a different board member until there is a new trustee in place, according to the board. As president, Bauer encouraged people to reach out to her with comments or concerns.
“All of us are willing to speak out and give any information they need to administration and get an answer to them in a timely manner,” she said. “Reach out to me or any other board member.”
The campuses zoned in Place 3 include J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Forest Park Middle School and Longview High School.
According to the Texas Education Code, if an elected trustee resigns, the remaining board members also may fill the vacancy by appointment until the next trustee election, or may order a special election to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the unexpired term. If more than one year remains in the term of the position vacated, the vacancy shall be filled not later than the 180th day after the date the vacancy occurs.
A special election to fill a vacancy can be held on either of the two uniform election dates in May or November. The next scheduled election will take place in May when Mack’s seat would already be up for consideration.
Mack, who was first elected in 1993, said at the time when he resigned that he wants to spend more time with his family.
“I’ve been on (the board) 27 years, and I’ve been thinking on resigning for a while,” Mack, who was not at the Nov. 17 meeting, said that night shortly after the meeting ended. “I just wanted to wait until the district didn’t have to do a special election. I wanted to spend some time with my family.”