Joining two other local school districts, Longview ISD has teamed with a private company to offer COVID-19 vaccines to staff members..
Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams told board members Tuesday night that the district is doing all it can to get vaccines for employees.
He told the board that as of Friday, there have been 37 positive coronavirus tests in the district since Jan. 4.
The district will not know what day it will be able to provide the vaccines until the day before. Williams said the company Aurora Concepts will alert the district 24 hours before it will be on site once it has the vaccines. That date likely will be next month.
The most at-risk staff members will be prioritized, Williams said, which means employees 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
Board President Shan Bauer said the district will not require employees to get a vaccine, and the shots will be offered “as much as they will give it to us,” she said.
“We are still day in and day out just trying to make sure we are moving forward educationally, yet keeping our students and staff as safe as we most possibly can,” Bauer said.
Pine Tree and White Oak ISDs previously announced they will offer vaccines to staff members.
Superintendent James Wilcox also updated the board on a $50,000 grant from Jobs for Americas Graduates, which partners with AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. The program aims to increase graduation rates and employment access for America’s youth.
The grant is to implement the program at Longview High School.
The also board approved a performance incentive program for maintenance and transportation employees. Assistant Superintendent James Hockenberry said by approving it, every employee in the district can be eligible for some type of pay incentive program.
The performance markers and exact incentive amounts are not yet clear, but Hockenberry said it is estimated to cost about $115,000. The goal is to start it in the spring.
Additionally, the board approved extending staff emergency paid leave. Currently, employees are granted 80 hours of paid sick leave related to COVID-19 from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Those those hours expired Dec. 31, but the board approved extending the ability to use those hours through June 30.