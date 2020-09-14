Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the date through which Longview ISD will be able to provide free meals to all students. This version has been corrected.
Longview ISD will be able to provide free meals to all students through December 2020.
Board president Ginia Northcutt said after the Monday board meeting, the district applied for a program with Texas Department of Agriculture and was approved. Students at the elementary schools already received free meals regardless of economic status.
“It’s important that everyone is fed, it’s hard to concentrate when you have an empty stomach,” Northcutt said. “When we are able to feed all our students for free, it removes another barrier that can cause embarrassment or awkwardness. It’s just a reality that some kids feel awkward because they’re on free and reduced lunches and people know, and I’m glad we can remove that.”
Trustees did not vote on any changes to COVID-19 protocols Monday night.
Northcutt said there simply was nothing to approve and no changes are being made to the protocols at this time.
The board received an update on student COVID-19 cases in the district. There have been 23 students cases in the district since the first week of school.
Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams said the number is a running total and does not include students who have returned, which he did not have an exact number for.
The most cases have been at Foster Middle School and Longview High School, each have had five cases on campus. Though Longview High School has had seven confirmed cases, two were remote learners and were not on campus.
Assistant Superintendent James Hockenberry said 15 faculty have been out with COVID-19 and two are expected to return soon.
In August, the district allowed Superintendent James Wilcox to explore bringing the company US MedTest to the district to have COVID-19 testing on all campuses.
One parent, Shanna Spence, called during open forum to oppose the testing. She said she is representing a group of parents.
“One of the reasons is, we don’t want more anxiety and chaos to ensue because of the false positives and we feel it will happen in this situation even more,” she said. “The testing is traumatic for regular people and would be for children.”
She said if someone has COVID-19 symptoms their health care provider can advise testing, not a school. She said she works in health care and has not been tested during the pandemic.