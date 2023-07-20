Longview ISD's tab is set to grow by $250,000 to settle civil claims involving allegations of abuse of special education students at one of its campuses, bringing the total settlement to $2.75 million.
Meanwhile, the criminal cases of six former district employees charged with abuse of special education students are moving forward.
The reported incidents of abuse came to light in 2022, following the resignation of Cynthia Wise, who was at that time the CEO of the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies that operates within Longview ISD.
Six former employees at J.L. Everhart Elementary School, a part of East Texas Advanced Academies, were arrested in July a year ago on charges that varied from unlawful restraint to injuring a child. Wise received a $350,000 payment when she resigned, and she has not been charged in the case.
In September, the school district agreed to pay $250,000 each to families of 10 children at the root of the allegations. They are represented by attorneys Shane McGuire and Geoff Hoover.
While details about those payments are still being finalized, a Smith County court has approved the settlement with the 10 families as required by law in cases involving minors, and particularly cases involving children with disabilities, McGuire said. Almost all of the children involved are non-verbal autistic students, with attorneys previously saying there is video evidence of the incidents behind the allegations
In the meantime, though, the family of an 11th child has come forward, who the attorneys said was in the same special education class and part of the criminal allegations involving the former J.L. Everhart employees.
"There were about 12 kids in the class, and so the first group we had was 10 of the kiddos," Hoover said. When news of the settlement was reported, the family of an 11th child contacted the attorneys.
"Prior to that reporting (about the settlement), they weren't aware that there were any options other than the criminal case that was being pursued," Hoover said.
The Longview ISD board met Monday evening, with an agenda that included closed session discussions that weren't open to the public, as allowed by law for "Consultation with the Board's attorney for the purpose of discussing pending or contemplated litigation or a settlement offer...." and "consideration of matters related to former J.L. Everhart employees under indictment."
The discussion about the J.L. Everhart employees has been listed on board meeting agendas regularly for months.
Any action taken on matters discussed in closed session is required by law to be taken in public.
News-Journal representatives were unable to attend Monday's meeting but asked for details about items voted on after the closed session ended. On Tuesday, the News-Journal asked by email for "information and details about any action taken following last night's closed session discussions at the school board meeting, including information about all personnel items that were considered."
The News-Journal still has not received information about personnel items that might have been voted on Monday.
When asked for information Wednesday about this settlement possibly being voted on after closed session Monday, district spokesman Matthew Prosser provided this statement from LISD Superintendent James Wilcox: "Following the executive session during Monday night's board meeting, Longview ISD trustees authorized legal counsel to resolve a potential claim from a J.L. Everhart student. Until such potential claim is brought before the board for approval of a final negotiated agreement, we cannot comment."
Prosser didn't respond to an email asking to verify the amount as reported by the attorneys representing the families.
McGuire and Hoover reported receiving word this week from the attorney representing Longview ISD confirming that the claim had been settled. It also must go through the same court approval process as the other 10 claims.
In the meantime, additional families of students who had the accused educators in previous years also have reached out to Hoover and McGuire about potential claims against the district.
"We have presented that evidence to LISD, and as of right now, LISD is not wanting to engage in discussions about any of those cases," Hoover said.
Criminal cases
Chris Botto, an assistant district attorney in the Gregg County District Attorney's Office, is prosecuting the cases against: former J.L. Everhart teacher’s aide Paula Hawkins Dixon, who will turn 60 this month; former special education teacher Cecilia Gregg, 58; former Principal Cassandra Renee James, 49; former International Baccalaureate teacher Priscilla Rosa Johnson, 57; former Curriculum Coordinator/Assistant Principal Linda Kay Browne Lister, 61; and former teacher’s aide Cynthia Denise Talley, 56.
"We are moving toward trial dates in all the cases," he said, with the first case, against Dixon, expected to go to court Aug. 30.
He said she will be pleading guilty and has asked for the judge to assess punishment. Botto plans to present evidence and testimony to the court. The defense can do that as well.
While Dixon faces multiple charges in this case, negotiations with the defendant are ongoing so the final charges Dixon pleads guilty to might change. She could face two to 10 years for the third-degree felony charges, but Botto said she's also eligible for probation because she doesn't have prior felony convictions
Botto had previously worked in the district attorney's office for 10 years under Carl Dorrough, whose re-election bid was defeated by Tom Watson. Watson served four years and decided not to seek re-election in November. John Moore was elected to replace him, and Dorrough, Botto and other attorneys who previously worked in the office under Dorrough have returned to work there.
The cases were assigned to Botto in January.
"I've gotten moving on them," he said.
He said status hearings for four of the other defendants also will be held in August with a status hearing for the final defendant in October. Details about their trials will likely be discussed in those hearings.