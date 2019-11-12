Longview ISD will submit a nonbinding letter of intent to the Texas Education Agency for its districtwide charter proposal.
School board president Ginia Northcutt said trustees heard a presentation from Chief Innovation Officer Craig Coleman on the districtwide charter application Monday night at their regular meeting.
Northcutt said a mandatory letter of intent is due by Friday to the TEA for districts that wish to make campuses into charter schools under Senate Bill 1882.
Senate Bill 1882 lays a path for a nonprofit charter school group to operate public school campuses. Longview ISD officials have hailed it as a way to fund innovative educational programs and receive a significant infusion of state money.
Northcutt said the letter is nonbinding and does not mean the district will submit an application. It still can decide not to make all campuses charters.
The district has hosted four town halls on the districtwide charter proposal.
Many parents have expressed concerns about the possible move.
Some parents have said they feel like their choice on whether they want to send their child to a charter school is being taken away. Others simply do not understand why the district wants to make the move.
Trustees also approved the sale of 2 acres of property next to the Playing for Keeps Early Childhood campus at 510 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to AAON Coil.
Northcutt said AAON was the only bid, and the property was sold for $22,651.
The board also heard a financial report and might take future action on using $15 million in the reserve fund of the budget to pay down the 2008 bond.
No action was taken on the measure Monday night, but that is the current plan, Northcutt said. The board will vote on the item in January or February, she said.
In other business, six Early Graduation High School students received their diplomas, she said. Education Foundation Executive Director Kay Ray also recognized Maintenance Supervisor Mike Gibson and the high school Interact Club and its sponsor, Wesley Dorsett, for their contributions to the district.
JaNoah Busby, a fourth-grader at J.L. Everhart Elementary School, led the pledge at the beginning of the meeting and got to honor his grandfather for Veterans Day, Northcutt said.
He held up a photo of his grandfather, D. Busby, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War while he recited the pledge, she said.