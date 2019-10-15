The Longview ISD transportation director, Dale Bohannon, has resigned from the district effective Dec. 31.
In August, Bohannon was fired but then filed a grievance, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said. He has been and will remain on administrative leave.
An appeal process has been ongoing, but the district and Bohannon have agreed he will resign, she said.
Longview ISD dealt with transportation issues at the start of the school year after parents had to locate two students — a 4-year-old boy and 5-year-old boy — when they did not get home at their scheduled time.
The parents were told by district employees that the bus driver forgot to drop the children off. The bus driver said she was given the wrong route.