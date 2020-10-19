In 1965, Theodore Beard Jr., now 92, marched on Selma across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. A landmark in the civil rights movement, the march fought for African Americans’ right to vote. The progress of that movement is reflected decades later as Beard’s son, Longview ISD trustee Ted Beard, was chosen to lead the Texas Association of School Boards.
Ted Beard is the president-elect of TASB, he will take over as acting president in September. His father said he could not pursue the education he wanted to become a pharmacist because of a quota system, now the younger Beard says he will help make decisions to give all Texas students equal access to education in the state.
“Both my parents, who are college educated, even though my mother has passed away, instilled the importance of a quality, equitable education within this country — that it is needed and that once you receive that education, no one can take that away from you,” Beard said. “It is something that individuals should not take for granted.”
His father said the violence of those who resisted change that met marchers on Selma was terrible.
“They wanted to stop by force,” he said, but he said he marched again, and it was more peaceful.
Beard’s parents grew up during segregation, Ted said. Those experiences and what was denied them were passed on to the son in the form of a lesson in the importance of a quality and equitable education.
“I’m just passing on what was passed on to me,” he said. “I’m just a small cog in the wheel in doing things for the best interest of the students.”
The longtime Longview ISD trustee said he wants to continue the advocacy efforts of TASB for public education, the funding of public education, maintaining board integrity and making sure boards can govern and meet the needs of their students.
“With equity being a hot topic nationwide and schoolwide for awhile, we need to ensure the equity lens is utilized to make decisions in the best interest of the members that we serve,” he said.
His experience with enacting equity policies in his own district will help him advance these proposals at the state level, he said. Last year, the district passed a policy to address the needs of students and employees regardless of ethnicity, socioeconomic background or where they came from, he said.
“We codified that in policy at our local level to ensure that we’re being equitable in our decisions,” he said. “That was the first step in understanding that equity is an issue throughout the public school system not just in Texas but nationwide, where you have haves and have nots. And to understand that and address that and meet those needs and then codify that in writing, I believe is a first and crucial step for districts to move in a good direction of equity.”
Passing those types of policies can sometimes be faced with resistance, but he said he understands ways to work through those issues.
Understanding and respecting people who have a different view is a first step, he said, along with providing data to back up a viewpoint in those discussions.
“The data usually tells the story, and as board members we should make data-based decisions,” he said.
He said TASB as an organization is respected among other states and that the government-relations staff does an excellent job advocating for education in Austin.
He said TASB also is a sponsor of the Mexican School Board Association and the Texas Caucus of Black School Board Members, which he said assist in providing scholarships to students across the state.
“I think the association has taken excellent strides in showing they are on the path of excellence in equity,” he said.