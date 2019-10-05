Ted Beard believes public education is the key to a healthy and successful society.
The Place 6 trustee on the Longview ISD school board says his service to the district is focused on providing a quality, equitable, properly-funded education for all students.
Beard’s service has led him to be appointed as first vice president of the Texas Association of School Boards. TASB is a nonprofit organization that provides service, advocacy efforts and support for school districts in the state.
Beard said he is “honored and humbled to serve.”
As part of a 44-member governing board, he said he was voted to the position by his peers, and he will chair the Member Services Committee.
“I can’t emphasis this enough — it’s not about me,” he said. “It’s about us collectively, with a shared vision and goals, about providing excellent quality services to school districts and also advocacy efforts as they relate to support of public education throughout the state of Texas.”
About six years ago, Beard was elected as Region 7 Education Service Center director.
Region 7 serves 95 school districts, seven charter schools and 13,305 square miles in 17 East Texas counties and is the largest of all the education service centers in the state.
Beard will continue to serve as the Region 7 director while serving on the TASB board.
Beard is not alone on the Longview ISD school board in serving as a TASB officer. Place 7 Trustee Troy Simmons is a former president.
“Life is a never ending learning process, and we learn from peers that we serve with,” Beard said. “(Simmons) brings a lot of educational institutional knowledge, not just locally but statewide and national.”
In his position, Beard said school board members in the area can seek him out for guidance on TASB resources and services.
“I’m just going to continue to advocate for quality, accessible public education that’s properly funded for all of the school districts, not just in Region 7 but for the state of Texas,” he said. “I just am blessed to bring a perspective from the Region 7 area.”