The Longview ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved the 2022-23 district calendar with classes set to begin Aug. 15 and end May 26, 2023.
Board members unanimously approved the calendar with commencement ceremonies tentatively set for May 19, 2023.
James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services said that although the calendar was approved dates could still be adjusted.
"Should the need arise, the administration will consider all the various factors and possibly make amendments or modifications at a later date," he said. "But, for the foreseeable future, this is the district calendar we'll be working from for the 2022-23 school year."
Significant dates on the calendar include:
Aug. 15 — first day for students
Sept. 5 — Labor Day (observed)
Nov. 21-25 — Thanksgiving break
Dec. 19-30 — winter break
Jan. 16 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day (observed)
March 13-17 — spring break
April 7 — Good Friday (observed)
May 26 — final day of school
May 29 — Memorial Day (observed)
May 30-31 — bad weather makeup days (if needed)
STAAR testing dates include the weeks of Dec. 6-9, April 4-6 and May 2-12 with STAAR makeup dates on June 20-23.
Find the full calendar here.