More Longview ISD employees are going to be eligible for incentive payments after the board voted Wednesday to loosen guidelines.
The board of trustees gathered for a regular meeting Wednesday, while a meeting of the East Texas Advanced Academies board of trustees, scheduled for the same time at a different location, was canceled soon before the set time.
The Longview Incentive Pay for Teachers program offers incentive payments to employees based on student performance.
Previously, employees were only eligible if they were employed on the annual Snapshot Day, a day in October when schools report attendance to the Texas Education Agency.
According to the amendment, LIFT money now will be determined on the number of instructional days present at work. Employees must have a 92% attendance rate to be eligible.
Board president Ginia Northcutt said the change is beneficial because someone can be hired in the last two weeks of school and still be eligible for payment.
“In the past, if you were hired after a certain date, you didn’t qualify,” she said. “So now, as long as you qualify, you qualify. It expands who it reaches.”
According to the recommendation submitted to the board from Assistant Superintendent of District Services James Hockenberry, the change is based on feedback he gathered from campus leaders.
“The basic premise of this amendment is to recognize each educator’s daily value to the district students, most of which are economically disadvantaged, at-risk or both,” Hockenberry wrote in the recommendation. “A single, great day and experience can have a considerable impact on their learning and life.”
Trustees also approved a new stipend schedule for some positions for the 2020-21 school year.
“We’re just trying to be more competitive and let our staff know we appreciate them,” Superintendent James Wilcox said.
According to the document given to the board, the stipends are for high-need and hard-to-fill positions.
The highest is for a fully certified dyslexia therapist at $5,000. The next highest stipend is $4,000 for secondary English, math and science teachers and bilingual teacher positions. The foreign language teacher position also has a $4,000 stipend with a $3,000 annual signing bonus for Spanish teachers with a three-year commitment.
Other positions with stipends are a dyslexia teacher, those with an English-as-a-second-language certification, behavior unit, speech therapist, life skills and those with a master’s or doctoral degree.
Trustees tabled an item to approve a land swap between the district and the Longview Economic Development Corp. for the March 18 meeting. Northcutt said the paperwork was not ready yet.