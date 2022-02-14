The Longview ISD Board of Trustees on Monday night unanimously approved putting a $227 million bond package in front of voters on May 7 that would fund improvements at the high school and construction of three new facilities.
If passed by voters, the bond will fund renovations to the Longview High School campus, a new career and technical education facility, an extracurricular events center and a new Early Childhood campus, according to information from the district.
Assistant Superintendent of Finance Wayne Guidry said the bond package's passage would not result in a tax increase for residents of the district.
“If approved by voters, Longview ISD would be utilizing a General Obligation Bond,” Guidry said. “This is a debt of the school district that is payable from taxes against property within the school district.”
Principal and interest payments “would come from an annual debt service property tax levy that is levied against all property within the boundaries of the district,” he said.
According to the district, Longview ISD has decreased the tax rate for the last three years. The school board in August approved a maintenance and operations tax rate of $.94170 and an interest and sinking tax rate of $.4730 for a total rate of $1.41470 per $100 valuation.
"It means no tax rate increase. These improvements and projects could be fully funded with zero increase to the current tax rate," said Guidry, who called it a win-win for students, staff and stakeholders.
Voters in 2008 passed a nearly $268 bond package that paid for new campuses at Bramlett, Hudson PEP, J.L. Everhart, Ned E. Williams and Ware elementary schools and Forest Park and Foster Middle schools. It also paid for renovations and additions to Johnston-McQueen and Bailey elementary schools, Judson Middle School and Longview High School.
The district contracted with Dr. Don W. Hooper, with the Granbury-based Center for Quality Leadership, through November and December for a facilities assessment and to develop a master plan for improvements, repairs and upgrades for Longview ISD facilities, according to the district.
“Without attention to facilities, within the next ten years all of our facilities will require extensive repair at the same time,” Wilcox said. “If approved by the voters of Longview ISD, the bond provides an extensive and cost-effective means to make significant facility updates and upgrades for the students, staff and community.”
A LISD Bond Committee including members of the community, district staff and trustees will be formed, Wilcox said. The purpose of this committee is to provide information to the community and to steer the direction of the project if passed.
More information about the bond package is available at w3.lisd.org/bond2022.
The last day to register to vote in the May election is April 7. Early voting is set for April 25 to May 3. Election Day is May 7.
Contact Gregg County Elections Office at (903) 236-8458 for more information about the upcoming election.