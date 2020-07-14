A contentious discussion among Longview ISD trustees Monday night ended without approval of a resolution “Regarding Racism and Injustices Due to Racism.”
The board had discussed the resolution in two workshops before Monday’s meeting, one at board President Ginia Northcutt’s home and another at the Education Service Center.
A copy of the resolution wasn’t available before the meeting Monday, and a district spokeswoman initially said after Monday night’s meeting that a copy of the resolution would not be released because it had not been approved by the board. State law does not allow governmental bodies to keep secret any items considered in public meetings.
Later Monday night, Northcutt said she quickly reversed the position about releasing the resolution after she was informed the district must do so.
The meeting was broadcast live over YouTube because of COVID-19 concerns, with all but one of the board members present in the same room. Board member Ted Beard participated in the meeting remotely because he is out of town.
However, the audio and video quality, as well as because board members were wearing masks, meant it was sometimes difficult to determine who was talking, what they were saying and how board members were voting.
Northcutt later Monday night said the resolution didn’t receive approval with the following votes: Beard in favor of the issue; Northcutt and trustees Ava Welge and Chris Mack against; and trustees Troy Simmons and Shan Bauer abstaining. Trustee Michael Tubb left the meeting before the vote took place.
The draft resolution Northcutt provided Monday night doesn’t call for specific action, but says in part, “In light of our collective need to be ready, to be leaders and to be bold in our commitments to equal treatment, equal citizenship and a world where children are judged only by the content of their character, Longview ISD adopts the following resolution in condemnation of racism, prejudice, persecution and wrongful prosecution of all people:
WHEREAS, current events have enhanced the need for communities and leaders to stand in solidarity against the murder of unarmed Black and Brown men and women by declaring that the lives of Black Brown (sic) students and people in our community matter; and
WHEREAS, proclaiming that Black lives matter does not negate the commitment of Longview ISD in its mission of ‘Believing in Excellence for All’ ...”
Some of the discussion Monday night centered on correcting errors in the resolution, but Simmons took issue with the proposed resolution. He said that more than other minorities, “black men are affected by this more so than anyone else.”
He understands the need to include others, he said, but added ... “each time that the African American community comes to public discourse about our grievances, our grievances with society, society makes an effort to change the discourse” or “creates another shiny object for us to focus on.”
Despite the primary issue that has sparked protests and outrage around the world, he said, there’s a move each time to “create something a little easier to handle.”
“It becomes an affront to those of us who are adversely affected by that,” he said, adding that it doesn’t matter how it’s said, what is said or who it’s said to. “It comes back to somehow we need to change the discussion or the emphasis or concern.”
Simmons said he didn’t want a resolution that was “part of a group of words without any action behind it.”
Mack said he was against the resolution not because of its content but because the trustees would be stepping out of their role.
“Our primary role is to educate kids,” he said, and the only way to solve the problems Simmons talked about is through education.
“That’s what we do well,” Mack said. “Most of the decisions, most of the things we have talked about tonight have been targeted toward the population that Troy’s describing.”
Simmons went on to say that he was taught that education would put people on equal levels.
“You know what I found out? That’s a lie,” he said.
He said that after 40 years as a dentist in Longview he has yet to receive hospital privileges. He said men keep the “field unlevel.”
“You want to keep the same structures in place because it benefits you,” and your children, Simmons said.
Mack responded, “That is so much crap, Troy.”
Northcutt later in the meeting issued what she said is a “reprimand,” because she said she had sent the proposed resolution to the board so that board members could send her any changes before the meeting.
It wasn’t clear who responded, but someone said, “I do not accept any reprimand.”
After the resolution failed, Simmons told Northcutt, “I appreciate the work you did, but I want to make it perfectly clear where I stood to begin with.”
Also on Monday, Lesia Fluellen, director of Playing for Keeps Early Childhood Center, reviewed the safety procedures in place at the facility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. She also told the board that on Monday the facility had received confirmation that one of its teachers had tested positive for the illness. The room where the teacher works underwent a deep cleaning.
All staff and parents at the school were notified of the positive case, with anyone in the room with the teacher notified that they had been exposed to someone with the virus, Fluellen said.
The Texas Tribune reported on Thursday that the state health department had said 1,695 positive cases have been reported in staff and children at 1,078 child care centers in the state. The Tribune said that accounts for 8.8% of open centers, with one-third of the cases in children and the rest staff members.