On Monday, Longview ISD board members could ask voters to reconsider many of the projects that were rejected during a 2022 bond election.
That vote is expected to be closely followed by the district’s first step toward lowering its property tax rate by 18 cents per $100 valuation in the coming budget year — from $1.3276 per $100 valuation to $1.14 per $100 valuation. That would be a total 30-cent reduction during the past five years, said Wayne Guidry, Longview ISD’s assistant superintendent for business and finance.
That’s part of the message he took to parents attending meet the teacher nights during the past couple of weeks before LISD started its school year. He presented information about the possible November bond election that district trustees will consider calling during Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting, including the potential projects and how they could ultimately affect the tax rate in the future.
Those projects include many, but not all, the projects that went before voters in 2022.
That year, voters said no to each of four propositions that would have totaled $230 million in debt and that would have allowed the district to borrow money for:
Proposition A, $178.185 million: Early Learning Center, Career Technical Education construction/renovation, Longview High School renovations, Early Grad H.S. renovations, and additional property acquisition;
Proposition B, $40.795 million: Professional Development & Multipurpose Event Center, and Indoor Practice Facility (band, baseball, football, and soccer);
Proposition C, $8.565 million: Facility repairs, renovations, and updates to Lobo Coliseum and Lobo Stadium; and
Proposition D, $2.44 million: Facility repairs, renovations, and updates to Lobo Swim Center.
The bond package trustees will consider Monday would be broken into two propositions totaling about $359.7 million. If approved, the debt proposal wouldn't have an immediate effect on the tax rate, but would over time add up to less than a penny on the tax rate:
Proposition A, $291.894 million: Safety and security improvements; Longview High School renovation; Career & Technical Education Building; Early Graduation High School renovation; Early Childhood Center; district-wide mechanical upgrades; new bus barn; Lobo Coliseum upgrades; and
Proposition B, $67.821 million: Multipurpose student facility and renovations to baseball, softball, soccer and tennis facilities.
One of the biggest differences between the 2022 bond proposal and this one is the removal of work at the Lobo Swim Center. That doesn’t mean, though, that work wouldn’t take place. Guidry said the pool work was removed from the bond proposal because of concerns about what it would mean if Proposition B passed, but the work at the pool wasn’t approved by voters. Much of the money for the pool is to renovate the existing coaches' offices into dressing rooms, including Athletic Director John King's office.
“What the district is committed to, is if Proposition B passes this round, we’ll utilize district funds to pay for the swim center,” Guidry said.
That also means that work could take place on a quicker timeline, Guidry said, possibly starting later this year or early next year. Design work on projects funded by a successful bond election likely wouldn't start until next year, with the hiring of construction companies sometime after that.
The biggest addition to the bond proposal is for safety and security improvements at campuses around the district, Guidry said.
"We had Region 7 (Education Service Center) come in and do a safety and security audit on every one of our campuses," Guidry said, and then the district put a price tag to the projects that were identified. "We didn't have to do a separate security needs assessment to understand what our security needs are."
Work to Lobo Stadium that was part of the 2022 bond package has been removed from the current proposal and also would be handled as part of the district's budget. That work would involve sealing cracks in the stadium concrete.
"It’s such a valuable asset. If you just put some maintenance into it, you can extend its lifetime tremendously," Guidry said of Lobo Stadium.
The bond proposal also would fund replacement of heating and air conditioning units at the seven elementary and middle schools that were built through a successful bond election in 2008. Guidry described that work as "life cycle replacements." The units are 15 years old and would be 18 years old by the time the proposed bond work would be completed.
"And they're all going to need to be replaced," Guidry said.
Two other additions to the bond proposal are installation of solar panels at most campusesand constructio of a new bus barn, which would replace two existing structures on Young Street: one housing transportation and maintenance administration and another where bus drivers and monitors clock in and out and receive communications about route changes. That will make those operations more efficient, Guidry said, and replace a facility that is too small for the number of employees who work there.
Guidry's presentation to parents included an explanation of how school budgets and tax rates work: They are divided into two pieces, one for paying debt and the other for maintenance and operations.
"People tend to think of bonds in terms of facilities, facilities, facilities" he said, and don't consider how that affects staffing and salaries. "There's got to be a balance. When you as a district start using (the maintenance and operations side of the budget) to do significant repairs, that's when you'rein a bind when it comes to salaries."
And, he said, the "No. 1 thing" parents should be concerned about is the adult we place in front of your kids 180 days out of the year."
After LISD Superintendent James Wilcox was hired, Guidry said, he led the district on a path that saw 85% of its campuses torn down and replaced with the new facilities. The maintenance costs on those buildings have been "minimal" for the past 15 years and allowed the district to direct money that would have been spent on maintenance on older facilities toward funding teacher raises, for instance.
He noted information he presented to parents these past couple of weeks that shows the district in the past 18 months has spent more than $4.5 million on projects such as replacing 40 heating and air conditioning units at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School and boilers and air handlers at the coliseum. The district projects it would spend another $5.8 million from maintenance and operations funding on renovations in the coming budget year if the bond package isn't approved.
That's more than $10 million that could have gone toward other things, starting with people, Guidry said.
"That's the point I'm trying to make — (a bond proposal) is not just about facilities," he said. "It's the balance of how we're spending our repair money. The question I ask is if we're spending our money wisely if we continue down this path. The answer is no."
The Legislature is asking voters to consider a measure on the statewide ballot in November that the state is saying would on average decrease school property tax bills by about $1,300. He said, however, that will likely look more like $900 in Longview ISD because of lower median home values in the district compared with statewide.
Guidry also said the statements he's heard about the district's debt being one of the highest in the state is "simply not true."
He said Longview ISD started the process of considering a bond package with the question of whether the district is in the financial shape necessary to move forward with putting it in front of voters.
He said the "best practice" is for a district's debt to assessed value to be less than 10%.
"We're at 2.3 %," which he said is one of the lowest in East Texas when compared to similar districts. The comparison he provided shows Longview ISD is below Bullard's 8.13% debt to assessed value ratio, Spring Hill ISD at 4.8%, Tyler ISD at 3.5% and Marshall ISD at 2.71%, to name a few. Pine Tree and Tatum are among school districts with lower debt to assessed value.
"With the proposed bond, if it passes, we're still under the 10%," Guidry said.