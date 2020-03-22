Longview ISD trustees Monday are set to consider an extension of leave and wage payments for employees off work while schools are closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the board will consider moving the school board election to Nov. 3 from May 2, in line with a proclamation from the governor.
On Wednesday, Superintendent James Wilcox told trustees that employees would continue to be paid as if school was still in session.
The board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Education Support Center at 1301 E. Young St.
The public will not be admitted into the board room, but limited admission will be granted into the lobby area to watch via live video.
The meeting also will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page.