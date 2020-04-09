Longview ISD will now also offer the town hall virtual meeting tonight live on the district’s Facebook page, the district said in a statement.
The meeting, to discuss the district’s charter plan, was previously going to be live only on Google Hangouts for people who have a Longview ISD email address.
The meeting is set for 6 to 7 p.m.
“Questions for board members, LISD administrative staff,and East Texas Advanced Academies staff can be asked at ask@lisd.org and may be addressed in real time if possible,” the district said in a statement.