Longview’s largest school district on Friday welcomed teachers and other staff members back for the new school year ahead of the start of classes for students on Monday.
The Big Green Marching Machine set the tone for the district’s annual convocation inside Lobo Coliseum by performing during the program that included addresses by Superintendent James Wilcox and author Anne Grady.
The district has said students and employees are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, but they are not required.
Many local districts’ starts are somewhat staggered this year.
Spring Hill ISD was the first district in Longview to start back to classes on Wednesday. They were joined by Sabine and Gladewater ISDs.
Trinity School of Texas returned to classes on Thursday along with White Oak and Hallsville ISDs.
St. Mary’s Catholic School starts Tuesday. Pine Tree and Kilgore ISDs return to classes on Wednesday.