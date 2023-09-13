Longview High School and Lufkin High School are joining to provide meals for needy East Texas through the inaugural Pantry Raid.
This week, students at schools in both districts will hold fundraisers for the East Texas Food Bank with the results announced at halftime of Friday's game at Lobo Stadium.
Online donations can be made at LongviewPantryRaid.com .
“We are thrilled that two new school districts want to have their own Pantry Raid to benefit the East Texas Food Bank,” said David Emerson, CEO of the food bank based in Tyler. “It’s so exciting to have students create their own fundraiser and give back to a cause that helps other children in their communities.”
According to the Feeding America study Map the Meal Gap, almost 15% of Gregg County residents, including almost 22% of children, are food insecure and at risk of hunger.
The food bank's BackPack Program serves more than 1,500 children across four school districts in Gregg County. The new Longview Pantry and Resource Center set to open this fall is expected to serve an estimated 3,900 households.
All proceeds from the Pantry Raid will stay in each respected community to assist with programs that feed hungry East Texans, according to the food bank.