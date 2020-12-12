Instead of waiting in a drive-thru line, teachers and staff at Longview ISD’s Judson STEAM Academy can get their coffee at the school’s new cafe.
The JSA Perks coffee shop run by students opened Thursday on campus. The school has paired special education students with a student mentor, who work together to run the shop, Principal Melanie Pondant said.
The coffee shop has Keurig machines so the students have as little contact with the coffee as possible to be safe and adhere to COVID-19 precautions. Pondant said the parent teacher association donated $1,000 to get the cafe started.
The students learn about stocking shelves, financial literacy and social skills, she said.
One of the seventh-grade students helping with the cafe, Joseline Hernandez, said she enjoys working with the special education students.
“It’s been a really good experience just to be able to be part of this café and everything — just seeing smiles, it just makes me happy,” she said. “It’s amazing. I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve been really helpful and I like helping people.”
A related app also is in progress, said Jacqueline Matthews, 504/special education coordinator. The app will allow people to order ahead of time and have the coffee delivered to a classroom.
“Everything has been covered. These kids are the best — they work hard,” Matthews said. “We don’t have to look for them. They show up.”
Assistant Principal Mary Taylor said the students are committed to doing a good job with the cafe.
“They come in in the morning, they grab a quick breakfast and they come down here and work. They grab a quick lunch, and then they come back here and work,” Taylor said. “We’re really proud of our students and their commitment. When the teachers come down here, they’re just so excited to see them, and they’re smiling and everyone’s just so excited to see them.”
Pondant said the cafe will be used in classes to teach skills such as working with money and writing resumes.
“What the students are reaping from this is going to be for high school, college and beyond with their social skills and the things that they are going to learn here,” she said. “It’s given us something really good here right before Christmas in a pandemic.”