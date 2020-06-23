The Texas Council for International Studies is set to vote on the resignation of Linda Buie from its board and appoint her as a nonvoting member.
The board will meet at 3 p.m. today via video conference on Zoom. To access the meeting, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/83309051847 .
TCIS is an organization Longview ISD recently partnered with to take over six campuses as Senate Bill 1882 charter schools.
SB 1882 is legislation that gives financial incentive to school districts for partnering with organizations to operate campuses as charter schools.
TEA approved Longview ISD converting all campuses to SB 1882 charters. TCIS will operate Longview High School, Foster Middle School, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School, Judson Middle School and South Ward Elementary School.
Buie, who also is Longview ISD dean of instruction, is resigning to avoid a conflict of interest. The board will vote to keep her as the secretary, but a nonvoting member.
TCIS also is running SB 1882 schools in San Antonio ISD. Aside from Buie, on the agenda related to Longview ISD is an update on the partnership.
The board also will discuss participation in the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, payroll services and health benefits.
It also could approve office space, the budget, the retirement plan proposal, an organizational chart and four job descriptions.
The jobs are director of business operations, San Antonio director of school operations, director of school improvement and coordinator.
Additionally, the board could authorize the CEO to post and contract approved positions and develop TCIS contracts, policies and procedures.