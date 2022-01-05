As Longview ISD students and staff headed back to class this week after winter break, they were met with a yellow alert from the district’s new color-coded system related to virus infection levels.
It was the first time the new system displayed a yellow level, which tells stakeholders throughout the district that COVID-19 infections are beginning to rise and that caution should be taken to stop a potential outbreak.
The Longview ISD Board of Trustees at its Dec. 13 meeting approved the system, which uses the colors green, yellow, orange and red to represent different levels of infection in the district with related protocols in response to those levels. Green is the lowest level of infection and red is the highest.
According to a chart describing the color-coded system, all staff and volunteers in the classroom must by fully vaccinated by Jan. 31.
The district on Monday morning sent an email to parents and guardians alerting them of the elevated infection level.
“A yellow alert indicates that district and campus infection levels are beginning to rise,” the statement said. “Gregg County has experienced a rise in cases by 16.7 percent. The number of infections may not be at an alarming level, but caution should be taken to stop a potential outbreak.”
The statement said mask-wearing is “highly” recommended but not required. “Respiratory etiquette,” however, is “strongly required,” and masks are required at the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.
Following the district and campus protocols for a yellow-level infection alert, outside visitors are also limited to five per hour, and crowded indoor spaces might require social distancing.
Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams said in a statement early in the week that district officials continue to recommend staff, students and community members wear masks and follow guidelines in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Students Wednesday in Alison Campbell’s fourth-grade English language arts class at Hudson PEP Elementary School were a mixed bag when it came to masks. More of the students went without Wednesday morning.
Ten-year-old Adileigh Reardon wore a gray mask with flowers on it during the class. Silas Gilbert, also 10, sported a black cloth mask. Most of their classmates went without masks at the time.
With the district’s color-coded system, orange means different campuses have various infection levels. With an orange alert, students and staff should check campus websites for any protocol changes or updates. According to a chart describing the system, masks are required on district buses during an orange alert.
A red alert means district and campus infection levels are “beginning to rise at an alarming rate and are sustaining an uptick. At red, the highest level, mask-wearing is mandated “especially if in indoor spaces.” Handwashing and sanitation are required, and outside visitors will be limited to in-person parent conference meetings only.
Longview ISD implemented a mask mandate on Aug. 23 for all campuses as cases started increasing after students returned from summer break.
The mandate caused mixed feelings in parents. The district also was among districts across the state that became targets of lawsuits by the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which sought to prevent school districts from enforcing the mask requirements.
On Nov. 20, Longview ISD lifted its mask mandate due to an ongoing decline of COVID-19 cases in the district and surrounding community.
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox, has said the district’s priority is the well-being of students, staff and the Longview community during the pandemic and that the district will continue to emphasized safety as students return from winter break.
"The safety and well-being of our students, employees, and community is our absolute top priority, and we will remain vigilant in making data-based decisions for the children and employees in our care. We have been monitoring cases and recoveries in Longview from the very beginning of this pandemic to today, and we will continue to do so," Wilcox said.
According to the Texas Tribune, Longview is like many other school districts across the state that opted opted to power through omicron, staying on course with plans to reopen after the holiday break with in-person classes even as Texas reported a record share of positive tests.
On Wednesday afternoon, Longview ISD’s COVID-19 data showed the district had 12 active student cases and six active cases in staff. Since the start of the school year, the district has had 549 total cases.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District released its most recent report of COVID-19 data for the region on Monday. The report showed Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection had jumped 206% since Thursday, going from 16.71 to 51.29 new cases. The jump placed the county, and five others among NET Health’s seven-county region, at a “substantial” level of community spread, which represents “large scale, uncontrolled community transmission.”
To view the full chart about Longview ISD’s color-coded infection alert system, go to bit.ly/3DV9e7y.