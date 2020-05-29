Longview's sky will be filled with fireworks on July 4 after all, thanks to a $50,000 donation from a resident, Mayor Andy Mack said.
The anonymous donor called Mack Friday morning, he said. The fireworks show can now happen without spending any tax dollars.
On Thursday, the city announced the annual Fourth of July celebration had been canceled. With the donation, the fireworks show will continue as as a drive-in event to promote social distancing to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The show will not include the originally planned concert and other surrounding events. However, a online talent show hosted by Longview Partners in Prevention and a virtual patriotic animal event hosted by the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center will take place.
Mack said he could not justify spending the money from the city budget for the Independence Day celebration when the city is dealing with less revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, he said Longview’s $165 million budget already has taken a $5 million hit in lost sales tax revenues as a result of the effects of coronavirus precautions that began in March in Gregg County.
The city does not lose any money on canceling the vendors, Mack said. All the contracts roll over to next year.
"I am grateful, I’m humbled a citizen would do this because I think it shows a love for community and a love for neighbors," he said. "We all love the fireworks show. But it’s hard to justify spending city dollars on that right now. With a generous donor stepping up I could not be more thankful, more happy, more overjoyed for our citizens and community."