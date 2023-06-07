Longview's Juneteenth celebration will span two weekends this year, starting Saturday with a basketball tournament and small business expo at Broughton Recreation Center.
Festivities will continue June 16 and 17 with a parade, hot air balloon presentations — the Great Texas Balloon Race is that weekend, as well — softball tournament, dedication ceremony honoring Frank "Penny" Edwards and a community picnic at Broughton Park with food vendors and music.
Community members previously organized a Juneteenth celebration each year to mark June 19, 1865, the day that slaves in Texas learned they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth became an official federal holiday in 2022.
The Juneteenth plans drew criticism from at least some people in the Black community who addressed the Longview City Council during its May 25 meeting.
"For me, there was no way for the community to give input," Shannon Moore said during the public comment portion of the May meeting. "For years, it was done by the community. Now that it's a federal holiday, the city has taken over. There was no way for us to give input. My question is why was there not a committee for it? We've been doing it for so long."
She argued there was still time before Juneteenth. When she spoke to the council, publicity for the event had already started.
"I don't see much representation for Juneteenth for us, for me and for my culture, I don't see much representation for Juneteenth for me," Moore said.
Longview Community Services Director Dietrich Johnson said this is the first year that City Manager Rolin McPhee has said that celebrations of federally recognized holidays would be organized by the new Office of Cultural Affairs, which is part of Johnson's department.
The city also organized the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances this year, as well as a Memorial Day service at Teague Park, where the Veterans Memorial Plaza is located. The city also plans the annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show each year.
The Rev. Lamar Jones and a couple of other people who attended the council meeting also expressed concerns about aspects of the Juneteeth celebration — what they said was an absence of vendors other than food vendors, the ending location of the parade and the amount of time given to reading "Order No. 3," which was read aloud in 1865 in Galveston informing slaves that they were free.
Johnson met with the people who spoke to the City Council.
When it comes to city employees organizing these events, "they bring a mechanism and framework" to them, Johnson said.
"You have to start way beforehand to organize events," he said. "When publicity starts, it's already organized."
Also, he said the events that city employees organized follow the format of past events.
Johnson said he invited the concerned community members to attend this year's event and talk to him about what they want to see done differently in 2024.
Juneteenth festivities still have a place for non-food vendors, but during the first weekend, during the Small Business Expo from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Broughton Recreation Center. Businesses will be able to sell their products or advertise their organizations. The basketball tournament starts at 9 a.m. at the recreation center.