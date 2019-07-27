Jim Eason said after he and his wife retired, they got tired of "sitting around looking at each other." Now, they look at dogs.
The couple have four Boston terriers they show year-round, Eason said. The youngest, Greer, is 7 months old. Training for the shows starts young with welcoming the dog into the family.
"If you just have them out in a kennel somewhere, you’re not going to get the response," he said. "If they’re a part of your family and you make them such, they love you just like we love her."
Eason and his wife were among the participants Saturday as the Longview Kennel Club hosted its annual AKC Licensed All Breed Dog Show at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The show continues today.
Sandra Smith, Longview Kennel Club member, said the dogs compete in different groups based on age, breed and gender. Dogs that win their group can compete for best in breed. There also are best in winners and best in show, and both days of the competition produce results, she said.
Some people show their own dogs and some have handlers, said Longview Kennel Club member Linda Threadgill.
"It’s fun. It’s a hobby for a lot of people; they like to raise a nice dog and they think their dog is wonderful and it is wonderful," she said. "There are some people that do it for a living, but for most people, it’s just a hobby."
Carla Bevel and her 7-year-old Corgi Danny Boy are veterans at dog shows. Bevel started training him for shows when he was a puppy.
"When they go outside and come back in, I give them a treat, make them stand pretty ... (and) them to handling class or anywhere they can be around people," she said. "And we usually bring them to shows too before they are ready to show."
In the ring, the dogs run in a circle with handlers, stand for judges to assess their pose, are examined in a table by judges and perform other tasks, Bevel said. The dogs are not judged against each other, but by the standards of the American Kennel Club.
Bevel grew up competing in rodeos and later became a teacher. After her children grew up and her students graduated, she did not want to stay home.
"I like to travel and go out and do stuff, and I had a Corgi at that time, so I thought 'I’m going to try that dog show stuff,' " she said. "And they’re easier to haul around than a horse."